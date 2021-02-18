Accessibility Links

Exclusive – First look at E4’s Below Deck: Mediterranean introduces the wild deck crew of season 1

Meet the deck crew of luxury super-yacht Ionian Princess in E4's first-look at Below Deck: Mediterranean season one.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Published:

Below Deck: Mediterranean is sailing on over to E4 tomorrow night, with the spin-off show’s first season following the deck crew of a Greek super yacht.

In a first-look exclusive, we meet the crew of luxury boat Ionian Princess, led by Captain Mark Howard, as they work within the “playground for the rich”.

Bryan Kattenburg, whose personal motto is “work hard, play harder” is introduced as this series’ bosun, while self-professed playboy Bobby Giancola and Danny Zureikat, who’s worked on Marc Anthony’s boat, are his deckhands.

Meanwhile, in the interior department, Australian Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier, who stars in all five series of the show, makes her Below Deck: Med debut. She’s joined by second Stewardess Julia D’Albert Pusey and secret scientist Tiffany Copeland, who’s the third stew.

While he doesn’t appear in the teaser clip, regular Below Deck cast member Ben Robinson is the chef of this series, so we already know it’s going to be a fiery 13 episodes.

A spin-off of Bravo’s popular reality show Below Deck, Below Deck: Mediterranean began airing in 2016 and films the lives of crew members working aboard luxury superyachts across Europe, from Greece and Croatia to Italy and France.

Each series tends to feature a different crew, however, the most regular cast members include Chief Stewardess Hannah, chef Ben and Aesha Scott, who appears in later series as a second stewardess.

Below Deck: Mediterranean airs its preview show on Friday 19th February at 8:30pm on E4, before the series starts on weeknights at 7:30pm from 22nd February.

Below Deck

Below Deck Mediterranean
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

