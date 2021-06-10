The Kardashians face tough questions in tense trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion

The Kardashians are getting back together for a candid reunion special which will see them address the biggest storylines and controversies from across all 20 seasons of their reality show.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired back in 2007 and became an instant hit, following the lavish lifestyle and the dramatic fallouts of the socialite family.

Despite a frosty reception from critics, the show has been able to maintain a strong fanbase during its lengthy run but, nevertheless, the Kardashians announced it would be coming to an end this year.

The final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs this week and it will be followed later this month by a reunion special hosted by American talk show personality Andy Cohen.

“We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed, we’d done it for so long,” Kris said, when questioned about why the show was ending.

The trailer promises a no holds barred interview with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, discussing topics such as whether Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship would have survived if not for the cameras, and whether Kris Jenner has forgiven former partner Caitlyn Jenner.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Kardashian super fans won’t have to wait long for reality television’s royal family to step back into the limelight, as they have already confirmed they will be launching a brand new Kardashians series later this year.

However, the A-listers will be moving from their longtime home on E! to start a new chapter on streaming, producing shows for American streaming service Hulu which will air on Star on Disney Plus in the UK.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is available to stream on hayu. You can sign up to hayu in the UK for £4.99 per month, or £3.99 through Amazon or NOW.

