But what viewers aren't too happy about is that in every skate-off, Lemar has performed exactly the same 'save me' routine, to Grenade by Bruno Mars. He might've put a few more tricks and spins in, but the DNA of the dance is identical:

A source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the celebrities do all just have one skate-off routine, so no matter how many times they land in the bottom two they will be performing the same dance to the same song. Again and again.

So with nine celebs still left in the competition and so many weeks of Dancing on Ice left, it looks like we definitely haven't seen the last of Lemar's skate-off routine.

And some might even argue that the fact that Lemar has now had three competitive attempts to perfect his performance will give him an advantage going into future skate-offs against those who've had fewer opportunities to practice.

The decision to save Lemar was particularly controversial in week two after he stumbled during the skate off routine against Stephanie.

The Hollyoaks actress also seemed rather miffed about her exit, explaining afterwards: "I was very confused as to [the fact that] there was a trip and yet I’m the one to go home," she said on Lorraine the next morning. "It is a lot of hard work just down the toilet, really."

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday at 6pm on ITV