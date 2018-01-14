Who is Candice Brown? Dancing On Ice 2018 contestant profile
The 2016 Bake Off champion is swapping icing for ice...
Name: Candice Brown
Age: 33
Twitter: @CandiceBrown
Instagram: candicebrown
Best known for: winning The Great British Bake Off. And that lipstick...
Bio: Candice grew up in a pub and, pre-fame, was a PE teacher at a secondary school.
On the way to being crowned 2016 Bake Off champion, she became known for her complicated bakes, cheeky innuendos and striking shades of lipstick.
Here she is picking up the trophy...
She's since published her first cookbook, appeared on This Morning and is now swapping icing for the ice...
But will she be any good? After she was unveiled as a Dancing On Ice contestant, Candice admitted "It's nerve wracking... My friends call me Bambi on Ice and that's just normal day to day!”
Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January