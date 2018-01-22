Dancing on Ice viewers are convinced the wrong celeb went home last night
Despite (almost) taking a tumble in the rink, the judges said Lemar won last night's skate-off
And the second celeb to slide off Dancing on Ice 2018 is… Stephanie Waring. On Sunday night the Hollyoaks actress and her professional partner Slyvain Longchambon were given the boot (and blade) off the ITV ice rink competition after losing the skate-off with Lemar (the singer's second dance for survival this series).
Although judges Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo opted to save Waring, Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean both voted to save Lemar and partner Melody Le Moal. Well, we think Dean wanted to save them – it was hard to work out…
It seemed an odd decision as Lemar had actually stumbled on the ice during his last performance of the night...
Viewers at home didn’t think there was any justice in the result...
Of course, there were plenty who thought Lemar deserved to skate another day…
But these messages were certainly in the minority...
Waring herself also seems a miffed about her exit. "I was very confused as to [the fact that] there was a trip and yet I’m the one to go home," she said on Lorraine the next morning. "It is a lot of hard work just down the toilet, really.”
We'll have to wait until next week to see if Lemar is given yet more Time to Grow his skating skills (sorry).
Dancing on Ice continues 6pm Sunday, ITV