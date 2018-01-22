It seemed an odd decision as Lemar had actually stumbled on the ice during his last performance of the night...

Viewers at home didn’t think there was any justice in the result...

Of course, there were plenty who thought Lemar deserved to skate another day…

But these messages were certainly in the minority...

Waring herself also seems a miffed about her exit. "I was very confused as to [the fact that] there was a trip and yet I’m the one to go home," she said on Lorraine the next morning. "It is a lot of hard work just down the toilet, really.”

We'll have to wait until next week to see if Lemar is given yet more Time to Grow his skating skills (sorry).

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice continues 6pm Sunday, ITV