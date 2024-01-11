In 2022, the series returned for its 23rd season but, instead of the show’s usual format, the new instalment was a reunion special, bringing together cast members across all series for a party and holiday.

The reunion special returned once again earlier in January 2024, serving as Geordie Shore’s 24th series and reuniting a huge cast of 21 for Marnie Simpson’s wedding to X Factor UK star Casey Johnson.

One key cast member won't be back, however. Back in August 2024, Charlotte Crosby revealed that she had quit the show after just two days of filming earlier in the year.

Speaking on her Always On podcast, Charlotte said: "It just ended up going so terribly wrong. I don't know why but the whole series, I later discovered, was a bit weird. I didn't expect it to go the way that it did, and for that reason I am sad."

She continued: "I'm sad for loads of reasons. I'm sad that I took Alba and Jake, my family, into a show that I loved so much and it went so badly wrong."

So, how can you watch the new season of Geordie Shore as well as previous instalments? Read on for all your latest streaming options.

How to watch Geordie Shore – where can you stream it?

Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series. MTV

The new season of Geordie Shore premiered on Tuesday (9th January 2023) on MTV with the first two episodes, with new instalments set to drop weekly.

Episodes will also become available weekly on Paramount+, where the previous 23 seasons are also available to watch.

Fans in the UK can also watch Geordie Shore on NOW TV.

You'll need a NOW TV Entertainment Pass, which costs £9.99 a month.

