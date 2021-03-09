The Celebrity Circle preview shows celebs and catfishes checking out the competition

The time has almost come for The Celebrity Circle to air on Channel 4, with the unusual game show’s first ever batch of A-list contestants set to move into the UK’s most famous block of flats tonight.

The broadcaster has released a clip ahead of the first episode’s premiere, teasing what’s in store for the eight celebrities joining the games.

The Celebrity Circle line-up includes a great mix of media personalities but, so far, it looks like they’re going to have some trouble figuring out who’s the real deal and who’s a catfish. Take a peek:

The preview shows the celebrities settling into their brand new apartments when they receive an alert, much to Lady Leshurr‘s (who is playing as Big Narstie) excitement.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, who are pretending to be Rachel Riley, correctly suspect will.i.am is a catfish – it’s actually Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom posing as the Black Eyed Peas singer.

Thompson and Wicks also appear very excited to see fellow Essex native Denise van Outen on the line-up.

One contestant who seems to be having trouble recognising some of the names on the screen is Strictly’s Saffron Barker. Meanwhile, Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn) seems very excited about Blue singer Duncan James.

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams are also playing, pretending to be Gemma Collins.

The new series is in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and, like its regular edition, will also be presented by Emma Wallis.

The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer starts tonight (Tuesday 9th March) on Channel 4 at 9:15pm and All 4. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.