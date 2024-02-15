The first promo video of the series will premiere on TV screens tonight, and sees a number of people in various scenarios covering their faces as they attempt to avoid the paparazzi.

It is then that hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best appear in vision, with AJ saying: "They can run..." before Will adds: "But there is one place they can't hide."

You can watch the trailer below:

More like this

As ever, Celebrity Big Brother will see a new group of famous faces head into the iconic Big Brother house, as they leave their lives of luxury behind and become isolated from the outside world. And, of course, only one can be crowned the winner.

The last celebrity to win Celebrity Big Brother was Ryan Thomas, when the series aired on Channel 5. Six years later, there will be a new reigning champ in town.

Read more:

As it stands, no celebrities have been announced as taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, but rumours have been rife on social media. Just some of the rumoured famous faces include the likes of Joey Essex, Chloe Burrows and Levi Roots, but nothing has been confirmed.

Fans will finally know who is entering the Big Brother house in March, with an exact date yet to be announced by ITV.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebrity Big Brother starts this March on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.