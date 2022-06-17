So far, we’ve followed the contestants as they’ve coupled up, cracked on, re-coupled-up and re-coupled-up again. They’ve played games, made each other breakfast, and said ‘I’m open to getting to know you’ more times than we can count.

Love Island is back with a bang this summer, and if you’re caught up with the series so far, you’ll know that it's set to be an explosive one.

It’s going to be a long hot summer in the Love Island villa, and we can’t wait to watch every messy moment.

As well as watching the drama unfold, another highlight from the show is finding out what products the Love Island contestants use, and getting our hands on the best Love Island-themed merchandise.

Second-hand retailer, eBay, has teamed up with the show this year, and it's a refreshing change from the line-up of fast fashion companies that have sponsored the show in previous years.

Love Island has also teamed up with Boots to bring us the hottest makeup looks from the villa. So whether you want to pull a look as bold as Ekin-Su’s chat-up lines or as subtle as Davide’s ability to graft, Boots has the product just for you.

One particular collaboration we’re loving is Love Island x Revolution: it has everything you need to feel fabulous for a summer of love.

You can shop the full Love Island x Revolution collection at Boots and Revolution, and we’ve selected a few favourites that had us looking sun-kissed.

Love Island x Revolution collection at a glance:

Best products from Love Island x Revolution 2022 collection

If the June heatwave is anything to go by, it’s going to be a long hot summer!

To help you recreate the looks from the villa, Revolution Beauty has partnered with Love Island to bring you an exclusive and affordable makeup collection. And when we say affordable, we mean it, too. All items are priced from £5 to £15 — bargain!

Plus, if you buy the products from Boots.com, you’ll get the points on your advantage card. Just another reason to couple up with this collection.

Let’s take a look at our favourites.

Shop the entire Love Island x Revolution range

Coupled-up lip kit

Pucker up! It's the coupled-up lip kit Revolution

Pucker up, ladies and gents, a new lip kit has arrived. This lip kit, which includes a liner and matte liquid lipstick, comes in three stunning shades: Bombshell (a pink slash nude), Islander (a light brown nude), and Vibing (a hot pink).

Buy the Coupled up lip kit for £6 at Boots

I’ve got a text forever flawless palette

Feel forever flawless in this eyeshadow palette Revolution

18 shades for £12 is not an offer to be sniffed at, especially when the colours are as cute as these. The eyeshadow palette is full of warm-toned mattes and shimmers, so whether you’d like a bright and bold look or a more natural one, it’s got you covered. The eyeshadow names include ‘Banter’, ‘Buzzing’ and ‘Grafting’ — which perfectly summarise our vibe for the summer.

Buy the I’ve got a text forever flawless palette for £12 at Boots

Tanning mitt

For streak-free application Revolution

It’s the understatement of the century to say that English weather is unpredictable. We enjoy sunny skies and warm evenings one week, only to have it replaced with rain, rain and more rain the following one. One thing that is guaranteed, however, is getting a tan. This doubled-sided tanning mitt comes in a summery palm print design and offers streak-free application.

Buy the Tanning mitt for £8 at Boots

Go for a chat dynamic palette

This eyeshadow palette has just pulled us for a chat Revolution

This eyeshadow palette will go perfectly with the Coupled up lip kit’s nude shades, Bombshell and Islander. The palette has eight browns, both shimmery and matte, which will create a neutral smoky eye.

Buy the Go for a chat dynamic palette for £6.99 at Boots

Faux mink false accent lashes

Natural-looking false eyelashes Revolution

You’re at a bar, you spot someone who is 100% your type on paper, you flutter your Love Island faux mink false accent lashes at them, and the graft is done. These lashes are a mixture of short and long lengths to give a wispy, natural look.

Buy the Faux mink false accent lashes for £6.99 at Boots

Mega highlighter

Mega highlighter in shade 'So Lit' Revolution

A bombshell has just entered the villa, and they’re turning everyone’s heads. It’s the Love Island mega highlighter. Stroke this highlighter across your cheekbones and tip of your nose, either with a brush or your fingers, for a sun-kissed look. It comes in two sparkly shades, 'So Lit' (a champagne tone), and 'Stun Hun' (a bronzy hue).

Buy the Mega highlighter for £5 at Boots

Cosmetics bag

Stash all your makeup in this cosmetics bag Revolution

Now that you have your stash of makeup and you’re ready to look like everybody’s type on paper, you need somewhere to store it all. This pink Love Island cosmetics bag is transparent, so you won’t have to root around for your favourite holiday essentials, and it’s small enough to fit into your hand luggage, too, if you’re jetting off somewhere this summer.

Buy the Cosmetics bag for £10 at Boots

At the moment, Boots has a 3-for-2 offer on selected Revolution makeup items. So put all of these eggs (items) in your (virtual) basket, and get cracking on your Love Island-inspired makeup look!

Shop the entire Love Island x Revolution range

