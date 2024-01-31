Young Apprentice saw a group of young people compete against one another in order to win a £25,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar. The series marked Baroness Karren Brady's debut as Lord Sugar's new aide and it continued for three seasons before it was cancelled.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, the business magnate reflected on the show's success, noting it was his idea to start the show, but not his decision for it to end.

Lord Alan Sugar. BBC/Fremantle

"It was my idea to do the Junior Apprentice," he said. "And yeah, [the] BBC decided that they didn't want to have two Apprentice programmes in the same year. So that was their decision, I think it was the wrong decision."

More like this

The three seasons were won by Ashleigh Porter-Exley, Arjun Rajyagor and Zara Brownless respectively, and pulled in up to five millions viewers (as per Metro).

Lord Sugar continued: "But anyway, they're the bosses. They're the ones that decide, but they weren't put on.

"Funnily enough, my wife, that's the one she loved the most. She got very annoyed when they stopped doing it."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE all return for the 18th season of The Apprentice, which they all believe is down to the show's authenticity.

When asked why she believes The Apprentice continues to bring in millions of viewers each year, Karren Brady told RadioTimes.com and other press it is because "it's authentic [and] it's real".

Read more:

She explained: "First of all, you've got one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, who's done it over decades, and literally what you see with Alan is what you get, there's no script in the show. It's authentic. It's real.

"But the most important thing is the life changing reward. At the end of it, you get to live your ambition of opening your own business, you get a quarter of a million pounds from Alan's pocket, but more importantly, you get his mentoring and guidance.

"And that is incredible. So I think lots of people watch the show to learn what to do in business, what not to do in business."

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.