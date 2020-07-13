Where all the restaurants are from Celebrity MasterChef – location guide

Celebrity MasterChef is back on our screens with another round of famous faces donning their aprons to impress Greg Wallace and John Torode.

With two heats having taken place so far, we’ve seen the likes of Sam Quek, Dominic Littlewood, Myles Stephenson, John Barnes and the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef line-up visit a variety of critically-acclaimed restaurants in London for their professional cooking challenge, leaving viewers watering at the mouth for spiced lamb mince, halibut and chicken wings.

If Celebrity MasterChef has inspired your next dining experience, now that restaurants are legally allowed to open, we’ve collated the list of every restaurant visited during season 15 of this series for you to pick from.

Episode 1: Allegra

In episode one of Celebrity MasterChef’s first heats, footballer John Barnes, Rak Su’s Myles Stephenson and comedian Judi were tasked with serving up modern British dishes in Stratford Hotel’s restaurant and bar Allegra.

Based in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, Allegra is a restaurant which boasts a menu influenced by modern European food, produced by the restaurant’s own organic farm. Irish chef Patrick Powell is Allegra’s head chef.

Episode 1: Yeni

In the first episode of week one, actress Shyko Amos and The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner were sent to Turkish restaurant Yeni.

Yeni, based in Soho, London, opened last year, with head chef Civan Er at the helm. The restaurant serves Turkish dishes inspired by Istanbul.

Episode 4: Cinnamon Kitchen

In the first episode of Celebrity MasterChef’s second round of heats, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, presenter Dominic Littlewood and Olympic hockey player Sam Quek were tasked with cooking for 50 people at the Cinnamon Kitchen.

Based in London’s Battersea Power Station, Cinnamon Kitchen serves modern Indian food whilst using the best of British produce. Whilst the restaurant in Battersea is led by Head Chef Rakesh Ravindran Nair, there are also Cinnamon Kitchens in City London and Oxford.

Episode 4: Copper & Ink

During episode four of Celebrity MasterChef, drag queen Baga Chipz and actor Phil Daniels are sent to south east London restaurant Copper & Ink.

This restaurant, based in Blackheath, serves classic French and Scandinavian cuisine with Head Chef Rob Parks leading in the kitchen. Copper & Ink is ran by 2015 MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.