The BBC has reported that, when asked if prices would also increase in the UK in future, a spokesperson for Netflix said there was "nothing to share right now".

Netflix has said its boost in subscribers was driven by the arrival of Squid Game season 2 on Boxing Day 2024, as well as sports content including the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and the NFL games streamed on Christmas Day.

Prices in the US are set increase across almost all plans, with the subscription with adverts rising from $6.99 to $7.99, and the standard subscription with no adverts going up to $17.99 from $15.49.

In the UK, Netflix's prices increased last increased in October 2023, when the streamer also announced a crackdown on password sharing.

On that occasion, the ad-supported and standard plans were not affected by the hike, but the basic subscription went from £6.99 to £7.99, and the premium subscription went from £15.99 a month to £17.99 a month.

In 2024, Netflix released big new series including 3 Body Problem, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen, One Day, Baby Reindeer and Black Doves, while its 2025 slate includes the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as well as new seasons of Squid Game and The Night Agent.

