The retail giant pulls out all the stops every year to bring festive joy and a poignant message to viewers, all wrapped up neatly with a catchy cover of a well-known song.

Last year, John Lewis put out The Beginner, a gorgeous tale about a foster father going out of his way to learn to skateboard to make his new foster child welcome at Christmas.

But what will this year's advert look like? And when will it be released?

Read on for all we know so far about the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023.

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 released?

Last year, John Lewis released its advert on Thursday 10th November.

Since 2014, the retail giant has put out its offering in the first or second week of November, and almost always on a Thursday.

If we're playing a guessing game, then, we'd expect to see John Lewis release its 2023 advert on either 9th November 2023 or 16th November 2023.

We'll keep this page up to date with more information when we get it.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 about?

There hasn't yet been any details or clues as to what the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 is about.

However, marketing agency Boutique asked ChatGPT what it thought the advert would look like, and to be fair, the outcome wasn't bad.

The theme of that AI-generated advert was "A Timeless Gift - Celebrating the magic of giving" and saw a girl discover a pocket watch which has been a gift for may throughout the ages.

BonusFinder.co.uk used OpenAI to predict this year's artist, suggesting that Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi would perform John Lennon's Imagine.

What we do know is that marketing giants Saatchi & Saatchi have taken over the John Lewis Partnership account and will be spearheading this year's Christmas campaign, among other crucial cornerstones for the business.

What was last year's John Lewis Christmas advert about?

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022

There was much speculation about the contents of the John Lewis Christmas advert 2022, but no one managed to guess it in the end. The campaign last year centred around children in care, and is about how small acts of kindness can go a long way for a vulnerable child.

In the advert, titled The Beginning, a middle-aged man is on a mission to learn how to skateboard. He spends weeks trying to get to learn the difficult skill - and suffers some bumps and scrapes along the way! It’s revealed at the end of the advert what his hard work was all about. Along with his partner, he was expecting the arrival of a foster child, Ellie, who loves to skateboard.

The retailer brought out some merchandise with a portion of the sales going to charities relating to children in care.

The advert's song was a reimagined version of Blink-182's hit All the Small Things, performed by Mike Geier.

