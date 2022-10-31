Last year, we met the Unexpected Guest, a cutesy alien friendship story which warmed hearts to the tune of Together in Electric Dreams.

There's not long left to wait now until the highly-anticipated release of the John Lewis Christmas Advert for 2022.

This year, the theme, song and release date are all up for grabs, but that hasn't stopped people speculating about when we can start to think about getting the Christmas tree out of the loft.

Read on for all we know about the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022.

When is the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 released?

We would expect the John Lewis Christmas Advert to be released around the first or second week of November, but the specific date is yet to be confirmed.

Last year's Unexpected Guest landed on 4th November, but 2020's Give a Little Love arrived on 13th November.

Excitable Edgar from 2019 landed on 14th November, and the Sir Elton John-inspired The Boy & The Piano came on 15th November.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that every year the advert is released on a Thursday, so with that in mind, we'd expect to see it either 3rd November or 10th November.

What will the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 be about?

The details of this year's John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 have been kept tightly under wraps, as usual.

However, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, some wondered if this year's clip might act as a tribute to the late monarch.

Lots of particularly moving stories came out from people waiting in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, where new friendships were formed as mourners stood for hours to pay their respects.

Some, including Dara Ó Briain, took to Twitter to comment on how some stories coming from the queue could be made into a Netflix series:

What is the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 song?

We don't currently know what the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 song will be, but the chances are, it will be a slow and moving rendition of a well-loved track.

Last year, Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder's Together in Electric Dreams was covered by Lola Young.

The year before, Celeste performed A Little Love.

We'll update this page with any rumours once they start to emerge.

