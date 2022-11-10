John Lewis unveils poignant Christmas advert for 2022 featuring a skateboarding dad

The retailer, which has become famous for its festive campaigns, wanted to highlight a special issue with this year’s offering.

John Lewis has unveiled its highly anticipated Christmas advert for 2022, and it’s certainly a very poignant campaign.

John Lewis has teamed up with Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland for this advert, which builds on their Building Happier Futures campaign, launched earlier in the year, which extends on the retailer’s commitment to support young people with experience of the care system in a number of ways, not least finding employment.

The store wanted to prove with this year’s advert that “it’s what we do that matters most”, and wanted to use its highly-anticipated advert to shed light on an important matter.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In the ad itself, we meet a man who is desperately trying to master the art of skateboarding – though his reasons for taking up the skill are initially unknown.

He suffers numerous bumps and scrapes before finally he makes a breakthrough and starts to become more competent on the board.

It’s then revealed why he put his body through such a gruelling task: he and his partner were awaiting the arrival of their new foster child, Ellie, with her social worker.

Ellie, who appears very nervous, spots her foster father’s arm is in a sling and he admits he had a bit of trouble with the skateboard.

Noticing the board, Ellie softens and agrees to go into the house as the advert comes to an end.

The song this year is Blink 182’s-hit All the Small Things, performed by American singer Mike Geier.

Speaking about the advert, Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis said: “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation. As a purpose-led brand, making a genuine difference in our communities is important.

“At John Lewis we care deeply about families, and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked. We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s.

“The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness, and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy & campaigns at Action for Children also commented: “At Action for Children we want every child to have a safe and happy childhood. Every year, we work with over 40,000 children and young people in, or with experience of, the care system, and we know the challenges and poor outcomes they may face.

“We are delighted to be working with the John Lewis Partnership on its iconic Christmas advert and applaud the company for its work and long-term commitment to shining a light on the issues facing some of the most vulnerable children in the country.

“We believe this partnership will enable us to support and empower more children and young people as they make the transition from care into the adult world.”

Louise Hunter, CEO of Who Cares? Scotland, added: “We know that Christmas can be difficult for lots of people, and that’s particularly true for our Care Experienced community who may not have family to spend it with.

“As the national membership body for Care Experienced people, we know that the Christmas period can bring loneliness, isolation and a sense of being different from others who enjoy a more traditional Christmas Day.

“We’re delighted that the John Lewis Christmas advert will feature a different kind of family, one which will resonate with the many thousands of people across the UK, with experience of care.

“At Who Cares? Scotland, our vision is a lifetime of equality, respect and love for all Care Experienced people and we are excited to have the support of the John Lewis Partnership in making that a reality.”

To support the charities, John Lewis has leaned into its existing ‘Lewis Bear’ range too, and has brought out a showstopper of a teddy, complete with red hat and scarf, among many other gifts.

Presents in the range include the teddy (£30), pyjamas (£19), tote bag (£5), chocolate slims (£5), bauble (£5), a Rampage Skateboard (£34.99) and a Waitrose Christmas Yule Log.

Those wishing to browse the gifts should head over to John Lewis’s website.

Customers can also donate through the retailer’s ‘Giving Tree’, which will allow customers to take a tag from a tree which has a value between £5 and £50 and they can scan it with their shop.

The retailer has confirmed 25 per cent from each sale will go to Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.

My John Lewis subscribers will be able to view the advert from 6:30am and the general public can view it from 8am.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.