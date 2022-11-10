Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2022 song? Artist confirmed

Stepping away from animations and fantasy, this year’s campaign is rooted in real life – and sets to highlight the important issue of vulnerable children.

Retail giant John Lewis has finally released its 2022 Christmas advert and it’s sure to be a surprise to some people.

The advert shows a foster family eagerly awaiting a child’s arrival to their home when the father decides to take it upon himself to learn to skateboard as that’s what Ellie, their foster child, likes to do.

As many will know, skateboarding isn’t an easy skill to master, and the man tries his best, suffering a few bumps and scrapes along the way.

When the advert comes to a close, Ellie spots the skateboard and agrees to give her new foster family a go, entering the house just in time for Christmas.

As is tradition, the John Lewis Christmas advert features a reimagining of a popular song, and this year’s is no different.

Read on for all you need to know about this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert song and performer.

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert song?

Mike Geier performs the John Lewis Christmas advert song for the 2022 campaign.

The American singer gives a slower and more dramatic rendition of Blink 182’s singalong hit, All the Small Things.

Geier gained international fame through his Pagliacci-type clown alter ego called Puddles Pity Party – in fact, the artist has been releasing music through this character since 2013.

The 6 ft 8 in performer was also famously on America’s Got Talent in 2017, where he performed as Puddles and got to the quarterfinals. He received an X from Simon Cowell, and was eliminated from the competition shortly after.

As Geier, he’s composed and performed songs for the likes of iCarly and Victorious.

What is the song in this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert?

This year’s John Lewis Christmas advert features the popular hit All the Small Things, originally by Blink 182.

The enormous global hit is from the band’s third album, Enema of the State, and was released in the year 2000.

In the same year of its release, it was named by Rolling Stone as one of the top 100 pop songs since 1963.

Some might find the song choice in the advert quite surprising, considering it’s known worldwide as an anthem for pop-punk fans.

However, the lyrics capture the essence of the advert – that a small act can go a long way. And in the case of the advert, the foster father’s efforts in learning to skateboard massively help Ellie to feel comfortable in her new home.

