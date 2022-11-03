While we don't know much about this year's Christmas ad, if it's anything like its predecessors, it's likely to tug on our heartstrings and feature a cuddly creature of some sort as well as a brand new cover of a popular 80s song by an up-and-coming musician.

Whether you're fully onboard the 'tis the season train or think it's far too early for festivities, people are beginning to prepare for Christmas – including John Lewis, with the company expected to release its 2022 advert in the next week or so.

Over the years, we've seen a penguin longing for love, a trampoline-loving Boxer, an excitable baby dragon and even Elton John, but which John Lewis advert is the best of the bunch?

We've already had our say in RadioTimes.com's ranking of the adverts, but do you agree? It's time to have your say by voting in the poll below.

John Lewis first began producing memorable Christmas adverts back in 2007, with its first commercial following a group of people as they make shadow art out of John Lewis items.

Since then, a number of the John Lewis adverts have made headlines, from The Bear and the Hare with Lily Allen's cover of Somewhere Only We Know, to 2011's The Long Wait, in which a little boy counts down the days until he can give his parents a present, featuring Slow Moving Millie's cover of Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bastille, Celeste, Lola Young, Vaults, Elbow, Ellie Goulding and Gabrielle Aplin have lent their voices to the John Lewis advert, covering popular songs that have gone on to dominate the festive charts.

Of course, John Lewis isn't the only company embracing Christmas advertising this year, with Sports Direct, Disney, Marks & Spencer, Lego and TK Maxx releasing their festive commercials ahead of December.

