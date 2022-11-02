Each year, shops put out their best adverts to the nation, evoking yuletide joy and festive fun (and often the odd tear, too).

If you're excited about Christmas, you'll be looking out for the festive adverts to hit the screens – then you're fully allowed to think about decorating!

This year, online retailer Very was the first major brand to launch its super sweet offering, followed by other brands including Disney and TK Maxx.

The John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 is yet to drop, but we’d expect it to be released around the first or second week of November.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be adding in all the latest adverts as they drop. Here are the very best Christmas adverts in 2022 so far.

Best Christmas adverts 2022

Very: Gifts for all your Christmases

Online retailer Very was the first major brand to launch its Christmas advert in 2022, releasing a 40-second film soundtracked by Wizzard’s universally-loved Christmas classic 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day'.

The advert shows a family enjoying multiple festive occasions, celebrating how Christmas can be so much more than one day.

Each scene is full of toys, gifts and outfits all available from Very.

Disney: The Gift

Disney has released the final instalment of its From Our Family To Yours Christmas ad trilogy in support of Make-A-Wish.

Titled The Gift, the House of Mouse's 2022 Christmas ad follows the arrival of a new baby into the family viewers were introduced to in 2020 in Disney’s first Christmas advert.

The third instalment follows the family’s youngest child Ella, who’s left disappointed in The Gift when her pregnant mother can’t go ice skating due to labour pains.

When her new sibling arrives, Ella bestows her with a glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mouse soft toy that was gifted to her by her older brother at the start of the short.

As the short unfolds, the song 'A Little More', performed by Jessica Darrow – voice of Luisa Madrigal in Disney’s Oscar-winning 2021 film Encanto – plays in the background.

Sarah Fox, VP Marketing & Comms, Disney Consumer Products, EMEA, said: “For the last three years millions have watched our characters in our ‘From Our Family To Yours’ animated series, as they spend time together building connections and making memories.

“We set out to create a family unit that would resonate with audiences world-wide. We are truly grateful for the support we have received for this festive campaign and hope that families and fans enjoy this fitting, heart-warming final instalment of the trilogy.”

Marks & Spencer: Fairy is back and joined by her new sidekick Duckie!

Marks & Spencer teased its new advert on Instagram on 1st November 2022, asking fans to guess who might be joining the returning Fairy Godmother played by Dawn French.

Today the answer was revealed: it’s Duckie, a much-loved dog toy, voiced by none other than Jennifer Saunders.

The advert kicks off with Fairy Godmother endeavouring to find a friend amidst the tree decorations.

When her efforts are to no avail, she brings Duckie to life.

“I had the time of my life lending my voice to the Fairy that brought Percy Pig to life last year. I was so excited that M&S wanted to bring her back for more adventures and discover more of that AMAZING food… and, this time with a trusty new sidekick! To have my right-hand-woman back as that sidekick… well, obviously it was a yes with festive bells on from me," said Dawn French about her Christmas ad return.

“When the call came in asking me to be in the M&S Christmas ad, I didn’t have to think about it. And to bring the team back together for it? It was a Christmas MUST. I mean M&S Food just IS Christmas. And, I’m so thrilled to be the voice of the tatty and downtrodden, yet very lovable, Duckie," added Jennifer Saunders.

Watch the M&S Christmas advert.

Lego ft. Katy Perry

Lego Christmas Advert 2022 Lego/ YouTube

Lego has launched their festive campaign, and this time it features a celebrity.

The advert features a bunch of children delivering presents on a giant vehicle. During the journey, star Katy Perry, who’s riding atop the vehicle, belts out her hit Firework.

“At the Lego Group, children are our role models – they inspire us with their creativity, curiosity and imagination, so who better to turn to for our holiday campaign?” said Julia Goldin, Lego chief product and marketing officer.

“Our new campaign is a celebration of the creative power and optimism that children possess. They see endless possibilities for play and show us the difference play can make to the world as they rebuild it for the better. We want to inspire people of all ages to prioritize play over perfection and unleash a childlike joy this holiday season.”

TK Maxx: Christmas Nailed

TK Maxx has launched its Christmas campaign, titled Nail Christmas for Less. It features Sam, who has perfected her season gifting and received a flurry of high fives from everyone she has presented with gifts.

Deborah Dolce, Group Director at TK Maxx said: “With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we know this is a tough year and, for many people, Christmas is such an important time to come together with loved ones.

"Sharing presents is an integral part of the festivities – we all love to treat our friends and family.

“So, we just wanted to let people know you can still do a brilliant job by shopping at TK Maxx; there’s no need to compromise on brands and quality because our gifts are available for up to 60% less than the recommended retail price.

"And as our upbeat advert highlights, when you find the right gift, at the right price, the feeling is undeniably infectious.”

