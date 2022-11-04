Titled Joy for All, the festive advert is set to Hall & Oates hit You Make My Dreams (Come True), and shows how looking a little closer can help you find the perfect gift.

Retail giant Boots has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2022, featuring none other than It's a Sin star, Lydia West.

While on the bus, Holly (played by Lydia), finds a pair of spectacles that when she puts them on, show her a truly magical Christmas.

Using them to her advantage, Holly realises she can discover her friends, family and co-workers' desires just by wearing the magical specs.

She sees her colleague loves relaxing bubble baths, her cousin who dreams of being a glam drag queen, and her dad, who loves his pet dog.

When Christmas morning comes around, Holly sits in glee while watching her loved ones open their presents that all bring them joy, including a Soap & Glory gift set, a Dyson hairdryer and personalised doggy pictures.

The owner of the spectacles is finally revealed at the end as being none other than Father Christmas – which explains why he always gets it so right.

Lydia West said of her starring role in the Boots ad: “Christmas is my favourite time of year and like Holly, I enjoy the feeling of picking a present for someone that I know they are going to love. My time on set filming the Boots campaign got me feeling festive and excited to think about what is going to make my own friends and family smile with joy on Christmas morning”.

Chief Marketing Officer at Boots UK, Pete Markey, added: “Our customers are telling us they want this Christmas to be a joyful time with loved ones, particularly after another turbulent year. The story of Holly and her magical spectacles shows that finding the right gift for the right person can spark that feeling of joy both for the giver and the recipient. Our extensive range of gifts means that people can be confident that with Boots there is ‘Joy for All’ this Christmas”.

The advert will premiere on TV tonight (4th November) during Gogglebox on Channel 4.

Those wanting to purchase Santa's magical glasses can do so in store for £2, with 50p from each sale donated to The Prince's Trust.

As well as this, Boots will be selling Christmas cards, wrap and tags all designed by a young person through The Prince's Trust, with proceeds going to the charity.

