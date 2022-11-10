The retailer has remade an iconic festive film for its campaign this year, starring Aldi favourite Kevin the Carrot.

Supermarket Aldi has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Christmas advert .

When the advert starts, the Carrot family are heading on a trip to Paris and are walking through the airport.

Katie, Baby, Jasper and Chantenay are very excited to go on holidays, and it's only when they sit down on the plane they realise they've left Kevin behind!

Similarly to Home Alone, Kevin is seen at home enjoying the World Cup 2022, when he realises his house is under threat from intruders!

Clever Kev lays out all sorts of comedic traps for the burglars (including a very rude joke...) until he's finally reunited with his family when they return home in time for Christmas day. See for yourself below:

Fans loved the advert, with one saying: "This is the best Christmas advert I’ve seen in a long time!"

Another added: "'Quaking in his roots'! Very well done. @AldiUK your PR/advertising team are so clever and witty. I hate early Xmas advertising but love watching this."

What's more, Aldi suggested there's more to come from Kevin and his family, with the store tweeting a fan: "Keep your eyes peeled, plenty more where this came from."

