The story follows Lidl Bear, a cute teddy who dons a very apt jumper featuring the shop's branding across it, after the bear's owner's dad accidentally shrunk his jumper.

Supermarket giant Lidl has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2022, and it's a pretty cute one.

Poker-faced Lidl Bear becomes a superstar when people become obsessed with the cute toy in the aisles of Lidl.

A life of showbiz awaits Lidl Bear but as is typical, he gets whisked away in celebrity culture and becomes wrapped up in tabloid scandals.

He sees an appeal from the little girl who used to own him, who explains she just wants her bear back.

After having his heart strings firmly tugged on, he decides to give up his life of celebrity and manages to make it home in time for Christmas dinner with his family.

You can watch the video here:

Lidl has chosen not to sell the bear in store, choosing instead to donate to charities - in particular, toys.

The store will be accepting all donations from toys, games and puzzles, to arts and crafts for all ages.

As well as this, Lidl has committed to donating £250,000 to charity across Christmas, including £125,000 for the toy bank initiative. On top of that, Lidl GB will donate festive food items to local charities and community groups which will equate to over a million meals.

Speaking about the advert, Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: "What stands Lidl Bear apart from other Christmas characters is its hilarious, deadpan expression. By displaying no emotion it manages to create humour and deliver our message about what’s actually important this Christmas.

"You also won’t be seeing Lidl Bear for sale in any of our stores – because, in the face of unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure, we know what really matters is being with the people we care about."

Peter de Roos, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, added: "Instead of selling Lidl Bear, we’re asking everyone who can to spare a bear, and other toys, to give to those in need this Christmas. From Kevin to Percy and everything in-between, all toys will be welcomed with open arms – because there’s room for everyone at the table this Christmas."

You can catch the advert tonight for the first time (4th November) on ITV during Coronation Street.

On top of the festive advert, Lidl has announced it will be bringing back two favourites from previous years: the Lidl Branded Christmas Jumper and the sell-out Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza.

Those wishing to buy both items will find the jumper in stores from 24th November and the pizza from 8th December.

