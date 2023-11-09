When Alfie tries to grow a new the perfect Christmas tree, he's surprised to discover it's actually a Venus flytrap!

But with a lot of love and attention, Alfie learns that his plant is very special indeed and has to convince his family to ditch the Christmas tree and embrace Snapper instead.

The advert has a very special song behind it, from none other than Maestro Andrea Bocelli!

Without further ado, read on to find out more about the song and artist in the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023.

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert song?

Operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli performs the song for the John Lewis Christmas advert.

The song was written just for the John Lewis Christmas advert and was written and produced by Le Feste Antonacci, with lyrics approved by Bocelli.

Speaking of his role in the advert, Bocelli said: “I am delighted to take part in this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling. It is very special for me given the great support this will bring to both the John Lewis and Andrea Bocelli foundations. Joy to all of your worlds this Christmas!"

What is the song in this year's John Lewis Christmas advert?

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 song is Festa, a special composition written just for the campaign.

The title means "party" or "celebration" in Italian and was written by Le Feste Antonacchi just to match this sweet advert.

Usually, John Lewis will put out a cover by a well-known artist, so this is certainly a surprise to see a new song just for the occasion.

What's more, the soundtrack will be released in a longer form charity single, with a proportion of proceeds going to the John Lewis Partnership's Building Happier Futures charities, which aims to help care-experienced young people and families.

