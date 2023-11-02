Meanwhile, Sports Direct have pulled out all the stars for their advert, with the likes of Mason Mount, Gabriel Jesus and Alessia Russo all making an appearance.

Asda and M&S were among the first to go live with their ads as soon as the clock struck November, with Michael Bublé appearing in the former to officially declare the run up to Christmas is on.

Keep this round-up page bookmarked, as we'll have everything from Tesco to Sainsbury's to the highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 coming as soon as we have them...

Waitrose: It's Time for the Good Stuff

Waitrose are throwing the ultimate party in their Christmas advert, which features a guest appearance from Graham Norton.

The fun and upbeat advert shows almost everything that can go wrong at a Christmas party, including people turning up too early, guests getting locked in the bathroom, a power cut and unexpected arrivals!

Whatever happens, though, Waitrose's delicious festive offerings will help cover over any mistakes, so people can get back to the fun of Christmas.

Depeche Mode's Just Can't Get Enough serves as the soundtrack in this amusing advert.

Graham Norton said of his guest role: "What a treat it was to be invited to such a fun party and to feature in this joyful Christmas campaign with Waitrose.

"It was quite a night, and after sampling so many delicious products from the festive range, I’ve got my order in already for the big day – because it’s Christmas, and it’s time for the good stuff. Now, is it too early to cut into another Golden Bûche de Noël?"

Disney: A Wish For The Holidays

Disney's launched its super sweet advert which focuses on the power of wishing.

It's the company's first live-action festive advert, and takes inspiration rom the upcoming movie, Wish.

Grammy Award-winning director Meji Alabi has brought the magical piece to life, which tells the stories of six families and friends from across the globe who all have one wish - to be with their loved ones during the Holiday seasons.

It features the iconic Disney song, A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes, and the opening line is performed by Ariana DeBose, before talented young performers from across the world take their turn in singing different lines.

Disney has partnered with Make A Wish for the special advert.

Director Alabi said: "I feel lucky to have collaborated with such a diverse group of people on Disney’s holiday campaign this year. There were so many stand-out moments for me during the filming, but I think the most memorable was watching the South African kids choir sing their lines. It truly gave me goosebumps."

Sports Direct: Dream Big

Sports Direct certainly dreamt big for their Christmas offering - and they achieved it.

The star-studded advert is a who's-who of sporting giants, and is directed by Fred Again's creative director.

It follows Little Legend Macy, who has one dream - to become the best sports star in the whole world this Christmas.

As she goes into the child's imagination, we see them stop a goal from Alessia Russo before being congratulated by Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, among many other sporting moments.

At the end of the advert, as the little child wakes up from their dream, striker Gabriel Jesus knocks on the door with a gift for them.

The video also contains Mason Mount, Lauren Hemp, Eberechi Eze, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Johnny Fisher, Conor Benn and Zharnel Hughes.

Bailey's: Symphony of Indulgence

If you thought Michael Bublé was the face of Christmas, think again - it's Hannah Waddingham this year.

The Ted Lasso actress is appearing in her second advert of the holiday season, this time for Bailey's (the first was for Marks & Spencer).

Waddingham leads the MOBO Awards performers Gold Vocal Collective, and as their song comes to an end, she regains their attention with a cheeky grin as she asks, "Bailey's?"

The choir sing a short a capella song as the Bailey's Choc-tail is made, which looks quite simply delicious.

Asda: Pop the Bublé!

Michael Bublé and Asda have declared it's Christmas - so we must listen.

The crooner, who is perhaps best known for his Christmas albums, appears as Asda's new colleague in a fun 60-second teaser.

The full advert is still to come, but in this reveal, Asda colleagues are getting their stores ready for Christmas, with a sneak peek at some of their products you can expect to see on the shelves.

But they're distracted by a gargling noise - and head to investigate.

They see a door, containing an embargo date of 1st November 2023... like anyone else, they head to open it.

Behind, they see the Canadian singer in his trademark suit, belting out the opening line from It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas.

Talking to the camera, Bublé asks, "Shall we?" before walking off camera as the intriguing words "to be continued" pop up on screen.

The teaser premiered on ITV at 9:40am on 1st November during Good Morning Britain.

Asda's full Christmas advert will launch just a couple of days later, on 4th November.

David Hills, Asda’s chief customer officer, said: "At Asda, we absolutely love Christmas, and this year we’re once again on a mission to bring that warm, festive feeling to households across the UK.

"Today, we’re putting the speculation to rest and confirming that the legend that is Michael Bublé is partnering with us this Christmas to put on a show-stopping performance.

"With Bublé’s undeniable ability to spread seasonal smiles and our commitment to quality, at great value, we’re a match made in heaven, proving Asda is a one-stop-shop for families seeking magic this Christmas."

M&S: Love Thismas, Not Thatmas

M&S has joined Asda and gone early with their Christmas advert - and they've pulled all the stars together for the special video.

Directed by Ally Pankiw (famous for Feel Good and Black Mirror), the sparkly ad celebrates the honest truth of Christmas, where we have to strike the balance between doing things we want to do, and doing things we have to do.

M&S invites people to embrace only those things we love doing at Christmas and making the festive season best for them.

The campaign starts at Hannah Waddingham's fictional home, where she sits down to make a kid's costume for a school production - a feeling many will resonate with!

We then see Tan France decorating his stylish tree, with the gorgeous addition of a homemade tree topper.

Zawe Ashton is then seen having fun in the living room with her loved ones, trying to do some charades.

And finally, Sophie Ellis-Bextor is decorating an elaborate gingerbread house, when her eyes turn to the pile of unwritten Christmas cards...

With fire in her eyes, she sets them alight as a cover of Meatloaf's I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) by Ray BLK plays in the background.

Ashton sets a home-run by batting an Elf on the Shelf across the town, France throws a board game in a fish tank and Waddingham piles crackers into a woodchipper as gold remnants rain down above her.

Speaking about her starring role in the ad, Waddingham said: "I love the build-up to Christmas and all the magic and sparkle that comes with it! If I'm perfectly honest, I'd be happy to start it all in November!

"Getting glammed up and spending time with loved ones and family is something I look forward to the most, so filming this campaign really got me in the festive spirit. M&S is always my go-to destination for picking up Christmas gifts and let's not forget the foooood! So being involved in the campaign has been so special and a great pleasure."

Anna Braithwaite, M&S clothing & home marketing director, added: "I’m sure everyone watching our ad will be able to relate to our fabulous cast of talent who so hilariously bring to life those little moments and dilemmas we all have at Christmas time!

"Before we created Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel this pressure of having to worry about and plan so many things. We know it can often feel like the list is never-ending, so this year we decided to celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love."

Shelter: Good as Gold

Housing and homelessness charity Shelter has launched a powerful Christmas film, titled Good as Gold.

The advert follows Maddy, an eight-year-old who overhears a woman in the Post Office tell another girl that if she's as good as gold, she'll get what she wants for Christmas.

Maddy then starts on a heartwarming mission to help others and try to be as "good as gold" as possible to get her one wish - a home - which unfortunately doesn't come true for her this year.

Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter, said: "There are now over 131,000 homeless children stuck in temporary accommodation, the highest number recorded.

"This advert brings to life what it really means for a child to have nowhere to call home. Make no mistake: a cramped hostel room or a run-down bedsit is not a home, but this is where far too many children will be waking up on Christmas morning.

"As we head into winter, Shelter is doing everything we can to help the thousands of families facing homelessness this Christmas. Our expert advisers are working in communities across the country, they are taking calls at our emergency helpline and they are providing free, expert case work.

"But as more people turn to Shelter, we need the public to help those wishing for a home. By giving what you can, we can support thousands of families facing homelessness this winter."

If you want to donate to Shelter, head to their website.

Very: Let's Make It Sparkle

Online retailer Very has launched a fun and sparkly animation for its Christmas campaign in 2023.

The very aptly-named Let's Make It Sparkle does just that, as we follow three flamboyant flamingoes who ooze positivity and joy, called Cherry, Kerry and Terry.

They travel round a dreary cityscape to deliver Christmas joy to everyone, as their pink boxes filled with Very gifts explode with sparkle and cheer.

The advert also boasts a remastered version of Girls Aloud's Merry Xmas Everybody.

Jessica Myers, chief marketing officer at Very, said: "We know Very customers are as imaginative and enthusiastic about everyday moments as they are about Christmas, and we want to celebrate and enable that sense of joy and fun all year round as part of our commitment to our purpose; helping families get more out of life.

"Let’s Make It Sparkle brings that spirit to life brilliantly, and we’re so excited for the opportunities this new creative platform will open up in 2024 and beyond."

Argos: Dancer

Connie and Trevor have returned to Argos for their latest Christmas advert, which showcases the fun of gifting, and the range of options available at the retailer.

The dancing doll rocks out to Le Freak by Chic as she dances across a packed table full of everything from a coffee machine to a hairdryer to a cocktail shaker, all while Trevor the dinosaur films her.

Connie asks if Trevor got all of that footage, and it's then revealed the silly dinosaur had his camera on selfie mode, thus actually filming none of Connie's routine.

Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, said: "There was no better way to show off what you can find at Argos this Christmas than bringing back our loveable and family-friendly characters Connie and Trevor.

"In a festive-themed adventure, the dynamic duo spotlight just a few of the incredible products our customers can buy this Christmas, and bring them to life in a witty and playful way – igniting the Christmas joy our customers can find at Argos."

