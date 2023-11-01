The video begins with one of the staff members seemingly boring his colleagues with a story about his childhood cats, before a calendar flicks to the 1st November - and almost instantly a strange gurgling sound is heard.

"What is that?" asks one employee, with another querying, "Is it the air con unit again?" and a third adding, "Shall I call building services?"

They go to investigate and find a very festive-looking scene – complete with a giant Christmas cracker and fairy lights galore – and they soon start to peruse a variety of Yuletide goodies on sale at the supermarket.

All the while, the mysterious noise from earlier in the clip continues to grow louder, with the staff soon following it to a door that reads: "MB inside. Do not open til 1.11.23."

When they open the door, they emerge into a dark room before a spotlight shines on Bublé himself as he begins singing It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas in his trademark voice.

The trailer ends with a card bearing the slogan: "Pop the Bublé, it's officially Christmas."

The teaser will make its TV premiere this morning during Good Morning Britain, while the supermarket has also promised that "the best is yet to come" with the debut of a longer 90-second "showstopping" Christmas advert on 4th November.

Asda's chief customer officer David Hills said: "At Asda, we absolutely love Christmas, and this year we’re once again on a mission to bring that warm, festive feeling to households across the UK.

"Today, we’re putting the speculation to rest and confirming that the legend that is Michael Bublé is partnering with us this Christmas to put on a showstopping performance.

"With Bublé’s undeniable ability to spread seasonal smiles and our commitment to quality at great value, we’re a match made in heaven, proving Asda is a one-stop-shop for families seeking magic this Christmas."

