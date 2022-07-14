In the clip, May can be seen making a Full English Breakfast pizza, including black pudding, bacon and sausage, along with a cooked egg centre piece and "garnished with a backed bean jus".

Following his 2020 series touring Japan, James May is back for a brand-new Amazon Prime Video travelogue series, entitled James May: Our Man in Italy, and we have an exclusive first look clip showing what he gets up to.

The chef May is working with doesn't seem impressed, saying he doesn't know if a Neapolitan oven will accept it, or whether it will, as May puts it, "regurgitate" the pizza.

You can watch the full exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com right here.

The clip comes from the second episode of Our Man In Italy, which will also see May visiting Puglia, the Amalfi Coast and Naples, stopping off to do some goat milking and catacomb exploration amongst other activities.

The series as a whole finds May touring the length and breadth of Italy, beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites.

He will explore the country's culture, food, industry and sport, both in urban and rural landscapes, while asking the question of whether the Italians have sussed the secret to living a good life.

May, who also co-hosts The Grand Tour, recently said that he suspects his retirement is "not far off" and said it's something he is "quietly contemplating".

He said that he doesn't know "if it’s because I had a nice time in Italy, or because I’m getting older, or because I’m sick of admin" but then explained that a close friend who recently died had retired early because he wanted to "swap possessions for experiences and knowledge", something which seemed to have inspired May.

Meanwhile, the presenter's co-star on The Grand Tour, Richard Hammond, revealed in April of this year that the show's next special has finished filming and that the team were "ready to go off and do another".

James May: Our Man in Italy will launch Friday 15th July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

