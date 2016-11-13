I'm A Celebrity spoilers: Filming interrupted as thunder and lighting hits camp on day one
The Australian weather is not giving the new campmates an easy ride as they arrive in the jungle
The I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2016 campmates have not have not had the most hospitable welcome to the jungle as the filming location was hit by a thunder and lighting storm on the very first day.
Torrential rain and tropical storms even forced the crew to stop filming for periods of time as the sky turned black when the ten intrepid celebrities made their way to their new home for (if they're lucky) the next three weeks.
The show is known for testing its participants to the limit with rationed food, wild animals and insects - so the last thing they need is bad weather to dampen moods.
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! starts at 9pm on ITV on Sunday 13th November
