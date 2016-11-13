The I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2016 campmates have not have not had the most hospitable welcome to the jungle as the filming location was hit by a thunder and lighting storm on the very first day.

Torrential rain and tropical storms even forced the crew to stop filming for periods of time as the sky turned black when the ten intrepid celebrities made their way to their new home for (if they're lucky) the next three weeks.

The show is known for testing its participants to the limit with rationed food, wild animals and insects - so the last thing they need is bad weather to dampen moods.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! starts at 9pm on ITV on Sunday 13th November

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2016 celebrities

Jordan
Banjo

Wayne
Bridge

Joel
Dommett

Ola
Jordan

Larry
Lamb

Scarlett
Moffatt

Sam
Quek

Lisa
Snowdon

Adam
Thomas

Carol
Vorderman

