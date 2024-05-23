The brief snippet did not reveal much about the pair's exchange beyond Kim greeting her and giving her hug, but we can expect to see more from their encounter in a future episode.

Blanchard has previously expressed an interest in working with Kim, who has been a long-standing advocate for prison reform, and said that by teaming up: "I think we could probably do some good for the world."\

Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Kim had previously recommended Blanchard's 2017 documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest as part of list of must-watch true crime shows.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in 2016 but became the subject of much public support due to the circumstances of her case.

It emerged that Gypsy had suffered years of Munchausen by proxy abuse, and experts claimed that Dee Dee had convinced her daughter since childhood that she had a disability and multiple health issues.

In the time since, Blanchard has built up a huge social media following, and now has almost 10 million followers on TikTok.

The official synopsis for season 5 of The Kardashians teases that life can't get faster for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as from "the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours".

The Kardashians returned for season 5 on Thursday 23rd May on Disney Plus. You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Kardashians on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

