Drag Race Debrief: A’Whora on reconciling with Ellie Diamond, what they didn’t show on Drag Race UK and the success of UK Hun

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued on Thursday, with fashion queen A’Whora becoming the eighth queen to sashay away from the competition.

Episode eight saw the remaining five Drag Race UK contestants take on a stand-up comedy challenge, in which they’d perform a short set about love, relationships and sex to judges Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and guest Dawn French.

Unfortunately, A’Whora‘s jokes landed her in the bottom two with her flatmate and best friend Tayce, and after a lip-sync battle to Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, A’Whora was eliminated from the competition.

A’Whora sat down with RadioTimes.com after this week’s episode for her Drag Race Debrief, to spill the tea on her elimination, what they didn’t air and who she wants to win.

Speaking about what she would have done differently looking back on her experience, A’Whora said that she wish she’d “taken some stand-up comedy coaching classes.”

“I don’t think Gimme Gimme, or Ab Fab or Little Britain were probably the right ones for me to take inspiration from but you know, pick ’em and choose ’em, we move,” she said.

During the interview, A’Whora also addressed the tension between her and fellow queen Ellie Diamond during this week’s episode, after Ellie’s mini challenge win meant she could pick the queens’ running order and made A’Whora the first to perform, much to A’Whora’s frustration.

“Me and Ellie Diamond have very much a sisterhood relationship, we love and we hate each other,” she said. “When you’re in that kind of pressure cooker moment and you’re on a show, you’re also producing yourself for entertainment values so you exaggerate and amplify how you would react to something just so people can react back.

“We have a great relationship, we patched it up. They didn’t air it where we were in Untucked and she was crying and I was holding her hand and we were doing all the malarkey stuff but I guess that’s what makes the show so good because you don’t see everything. But yeah, we are more than ok.”

Series two continues next week, with the remaining four queens – Tayce, Ellie Diamond, Bimini Bon Boulash and Lawrence Chaney – heading into the much-anticipated semi-finals.