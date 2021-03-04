Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week? Eighth queen eliminated

It was the quarter final of Drag Race UK tonight (time flies when you’re serving looks), and RuPaul had to send another queen home.

Advertisement

Tonight it was A’Whora’s turn to leave, as she became the eighth queen to sashay away from series two. The 23-year old from Nottinghamshire faced a lip-sync battle against Tayce, who won against Sister Sister last week. A’Whora lost out after her rendition of Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me failed to impress Mama Ru.

Before that, the queens had been tasked with writing and performing a stand-up routine for the judges, who tonight included Dawn French and Alan Carr – talk about intimidating! Bimini Bon Boulash made us all laugh and was awarded a RuPeter badge for her efforts, but A’Whora’s set didn’t cut the mustard.

It seems she achieved the unthinkable by shocking Alan Carr, who told A’Whora, “You’ve got great physical comedy but I just thought it was undermined by the rude jokes.” Michelle Visage agreed saying, “A’Whora looked absolutely stunning but I think she went for low hanging fruit… it was a left, a right, an upper cut, a jab – but all with vulgar jokes.”

Dawn French did have some praise for A’Whora though, telling her, “Well done for coming out with so much attitude at the beginning. And thank you for being more revolting than a revolting thing.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking after her elimination, A’Whora said that she was proud to have reached the quarter finals. “What an achievement, I came into the show as one person and left as another.

“I’m so beyond proud of my entire body of work from the show and I feel much more confident and stronger, not just as a drag queen but a drag LEADER! I mean let’s be real here, the most successful ones never win the X Factor, right? So maybe I’m the winner or maybe it’s delusion…but who cares!”

When asked to sum up the experience in three words she quipped, “How about we keep it shorter? Three letters. H&M.”

Now just four queens remain in the Drag Race UK line-up, with Bimini Bon-Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce fighting it out in next week’s semi-final.

Advertisement

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two arrive on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm. Check out the latest Entertainment news, or if you’re looking for more to watch take a look at our TV Guide.