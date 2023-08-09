Among the stars taking part this year is comedian Shazia Mirza.

"I'd always thought about doing it, but it looked so scary," she admitted ahead of her appearance on the show. "Now I say, just do it!"

From her unexpected previous career to her stints on other reality shows, here's what you need to know about Shazia.

Who is Shazia Mirza?

Shazia Mirza. BBC

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @theshaziamirza

Twitter: @shaziamirza1

Before making a move into the world of comedy, Shazia Mirza was a science teacher at Langdon Park School in east London, where she happened to teach a young Dizzee Rascal (or Dylan Mills, as he was better known then).

She has toured successful comedy shows like The Kardashians Made Me Do It, With Love From St Tropez and her most recent production, Coconut, which was nominated for best stand-up tour at Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards.

Shazia has also previously taken part in survival shows like Celebrity The Island with Bear Grylls and Channel 5’s Celebs in Solitary.

You might think that surely Celebrity MasterChef would seem like a cakewalk in comparison, but Shazia admits that she still got "very nervous" when the time came to enter the famous kitchen.

"I prepared for MasterChef by burning two kitchens down," she admitted. "I burnt down the home economics room at school once and my mum’s kitchen once. But I’ve learned my lesson, I know not to leave the oven on when there’s nothing in there!" Phew.

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef. BBC / Shine

The second episode of Celebrity MasterChef is set to land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 9th August, with future episodes airing at the same time each week.

Shazia will be going up against BBC Radio 1Xtra's Remi Burgz and former children's TV host Dave Benson Phillips (who'll be best known to viewers of a certain age as the presenter of Get Your Own Back), as well as The Wanted star Max George and comedian Terry Christian.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on Wednesdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

