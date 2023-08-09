Among the Celebrity MasterChef contestants taking part this year is radio host and DJ Remi Burgz.

BBC 1Xtra listeners will be very familiar with her infectious humour and warm broadcasting style, but how will her culinary skills measure up?

Here's everything you need to know about Remi.

Who is Remi Burgz?

Remi Burgz. BBC/Naked/Christopher Cargill

Job: BBC Radio 1Xtra host

Instagram: @remiburgz

Twitter: @remiburgz

After getting her start at south London community radio station Reprezent, Remi Burgz went on to become the official DJ for Shaybo, the MOBO-nominated rapper.

She joined BBC Radio 1Xtra back in 2021 as the host of the channel’s weekend breakfast show, and her career has continued to go from strength to strength since then.

She’s hosted festivals like Parklife and Stormzy’s Merky Festival and appeared as a presenter on BBC Three’s Tonight With Target, interviewing acts like Ghetts and Jorja Smith backstage.

Earlier this year, Remi took over 1Xtra’s drivetime show from Reece Parkinson, and also co-hosted the MOBOs. Oh, and she made a cameo as herself in the BBC's music industry drama Champion, created by Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams.

No wonder, then, that she admitted that she was too busy to have much time to prepare for her stint in the MasterChef kitchen.

"I just had to try and brush up on a few things," she told the BBC ahead of her appearance on the show. And as for her signature dish? "Salmon with a side of salmon. If it comes with a cocktail to wash it all down, I’ll have a piña colada, please."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She’s not too hopeful about her cooking skills, suggesting instead that she’s "the person you call to go and get the ingredients", but thought that MasterChef would be "a great place to learn".

"I learn on the go and I’m a practical person, so I thought this is the best way for me to learn how to cook," she said.

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef. BBC / Shine

The first episode of the latest season aired last week, and episode two will follow on Wednesday 9th August at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The second instalment will see Remi going up against Get Your Own Back legend Dave Benson Phillips, comedian Shazia Mirza, singer Max George and comedian Terry Christian.

As ever, judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be on hand to taste test the celebrities' culinary creations, and to decide which of the contestants will progress to the next stage of the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on Wednesdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 with delivery to your home – subscribe now.