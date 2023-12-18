The stars will be taken along to countryside homes by property experts, getting the chance to explore the likes of Cheshire, the Peak District, Lancashire, Kent and Sussex.

So, who is taking part in the idyllic show? Read on for everything you need to know about the Celebrity Escape to the Country line-up.

Who is taking part in Celebrity Escape to the Country?

Christopher Biggins

Jenny Ryan AKA The Vixen

Janette Manrara

Aljaž Škorjanec

Cheryl Baker

Ranj Singh

Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 74

Job: Actor

Instagram: @biggins.christopher

Christopher Biggins is an actor and television presenter who has been in the business since 1970, following him getting his first lead stage role in Molière's Le Médecin malgré lui five years prior.

Over the years, Biggins has established himself as an icon on stage and on screen, from his various roles in Jesus Christ Superstar and Chitty Chatty Bang Bang.

In 2007, Biggins took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - and went on to win the show!

Jenny Ryan AKA The Vixen

Jenny Ryan. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 41

Job: Television personality

Instagram: @jenny_from_the_quiz

Jenny Ryan is a quizzer and television personality, best known as one of the six chasers on ITV's The Chase, where she uses her nickname - The Vixen.

Ryan joined The Chase in 2015 after being recommended by fellow chaser Anne Hegerty. Since appearing on The Chase, she has gone on to take part in Fingers on Buzzers, Celebrity MasterChef and The X Factor: Celebrity.

Janette Manrara

Janette Manrara. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 40

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @jmanrara

Janette Manrara is a professional dancer, best known for being a pro on Strictly Come Dancing. During her time on the show, Manrara was paired with the likes of Jake Wood, Peter Andre and Aston Merrygold.

Manrara left Strictly in 2021, but that same year it was announced she would host Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, which she currently fronts with singer Fleur East.

Aljaž Škorjanec

Aljaž Škorjanec. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 33

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @aljazskorjanec

Aljaž Škorjanec is a professional dancer who, like his wife Janette, viewers will recognise from Strictly Come Dancing.

Before he left the show in 2022, Škorjanec was paired with Gemma Atkinson, Abbey Clancy and Clara Amfo.

Cheryl Baker

Cheryl Baker. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Age: 69

Job: Singer

Instagram: @thecherylbaker

Cheryl Baker is an English singer and TV presenter who was a member of Bucks Fizz and went on to win the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.

Outside of her singing career, Baker has appeared on various television programmes including All Star Family Fortunes, Dancing on Ice and a Eurovision special episode of EastEnders.

Ranj Singh

Ranj Singh. Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Age: 44

Job: Doctor

Instagram: @drranj

Dr Ranj is a doctor and television presenter who rose to fame following him co-creating and presenting the CBeebies show Get Well Soon.

Ranj was This Morning's resident doctor from 2016 to 2021, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Celebrity Escape to the Country airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 18th December at 3pm.

