"Christmas sunshine is guaranteed as the celebrities must create a dish reflective of Australia during the festive season – each with a recipe to follow and a set of ingredients from their Secret Santa Mystery Box," the BBC said.

The celebs will be hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace and be crowned 2023 MasterChef Christmas Champion.

The special episode will welcome Peter Andre on the judging panel as stars cook up their best Christmas dinner.

As they make their comeback, read on for everything you need to know about this year's line-up.

Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off 2023 line-up

Mel Blatt

Mel Blatt BBC

Age: 48

Job: Singer

Instagram: @melanieblatt

Mel Blatt, full name Melanie Ruth Blatt, is a British singer best known for being part of the girl group All Saints. Since forming in 1997, the group have gained five UK number-one singles, two multi-platinum albums and two BRIT Awards, and have sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Mel took part in season 17 of Celebrity MasterChef last year and made it to the final alongside Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon, and Cliff Parisi.

Richard Blackwood

Richard Blackwood BBC

Age: 51

Job: Actor

Instagram: @richardblackwood

Richard Blackwood is an actor, presenter and rapper. Between 2015 and 2018, he played Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders. In 2020, he joined E4 soap Hollyoaks as Felix Westwood.

Richard took part in season 17 of Celebrity MasterChef.

Read more:

Duncan James

Duncan James BBC

Age: 45

Job: Actor and singer

Instagram: @mrduncanjames

Duncan James is a singer, actor and television presenter. He rose to fame in 2001 as part of the boy band Blue and later joined Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight.

Duncan took part in the 16th season of Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

Faye Winter

Faye Winter BBC

Age: 28

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @faye__winter

Faye Winter is a reality TV star, best known for appearing on season 7 of Love Island. She reached the final with her now-ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

She took part in season 17 of Celebrity MasterChef in 2022.

Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off 2023 will air on Wednesday 20th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

