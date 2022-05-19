The upcoming show follows Jodie, a single mother and salon-owner whose life is turned upside down when she sees a man being murdered.

Nina Toussaint-White (pictured above in Bodyguard) will play a witness to a grisly murder in brand new Channel 5 drama Witness No. 3.

Placed under police protection (and referred to only as 'Witness No. 3'), Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence, and she must ultimately grapple with whether or not to testify against him.

Read on for everything you need to know about Witness No. 3.

When is Witness No. 3 released?

There's no confirmed release date for the series, but it's likely that Witness No. 3 will air sometime in the first half of 2022.

Channel 5's Deputy Director of Programmes, Seb Cardwell, previously said: “2021 has seen Channel 5 have another exciting year of drama, with our thrillers continuing to capture the attention of viewers.

"Witness No. 3 is a gripping addition to our 2022 slate, and the series will be a ‘must watch’ when it airs next year on Channel 5.”

Who stars in Witness No. 3?

Nina Toussaint-White Getty Images

Nina Toussaint-White, best known for her role in Bodyguard, leads the cast as Jodie, a single mother who witnesses a murder.

Meanwhile, Sion Daniel Young plays PC Ivan Barkas, the police officer assigned to protect Jodie.

Also starring are Clare Dunne as Detective Whelan, an officer investigating the central murder, while Sue Johnston and Cole Martin co-star as Jodie’s mother Cathy and Jodie’s son Kyle, respectively.

Finally, Ruaridh Mollica plays a gang member who attempts to intimidate Jodie following the murder.

Is there a trailer for Witness No. 3?

There's no trailer for Witness No. 3 as of yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

