Witness No. 3 teaser sees tensions mount in episode 2

The preview of episode two, which airs tonight on Channel 5, sees Nina Toussaint-White's single mum talking with Stephen Cromwell's Tyler, who is trying to warn her off testifying.

"These guys are gonna kill you." Never words you want to hear, but that's what Jodie seems to be facing in tonight's episode of Witness No. 3 , as seen in our exclusive first-look clip.

She tries to convince him that they can work as a team, to which he says: "You're not hearing me. There is no team. There is no together."

You can watch the full clip exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com right here now.

In the rest of the clip, Jodie tells Tyler that the area has changed since the gang arrived and this is their chance to fix it. He tells her the gang will kill her and questions why she's doing it "for some dodgy area".

The official synopsis for tonight's episode teases that Jodie's paranoia mounts and she becomes a target, and questions whether the police will be able to protect her, so it seems things are just going to ramp up from here.

The four part series is airing this week on Channel 5, with episodes three and four set to air at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alongside Toussaint-White and Cromwell, the series stars Sion Daniel Young, Clare Dunne, Sue Johnston, Cole Martin and Ruaridh Mollica

It follows salon-owner Jodie as her life is turned upside down after she inadvertently becomes a major player in a murder trial and is placed under police protection. Facing a terrifying campaign of intimidation, she must grapple with whether to testify against the killer.

Toussaint-White recently told RadioTimes.com that the series is "a voyeuristic psychological thriller" which asks the audience "How would they do the right thing? And at what cost?".

Witness No. 3 continues at 9pm tonight on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide.

