Jodie (Toussaint-White) is a single mother going about her own business when she looks out of a window, a spilt-second decision that ultimately makes her a key witness to a crime, forcing her to enter police protection.

Nina Toussaint-White plays a witness to a terrible murder in brand new Channel 5 thriller Witness No. 3 , kicking off on 18th July 2022.

Sion Daniel Young co-stars as PC Ivan Barkas, the officer who must protect Jodie before she testifies before a court. Also co-starring is The Role Family's Sue Johnston as Cathy, Jodie's mother.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Witness No. 3.

Nina Toussaint-White plays Jodie

Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie in Witness No. 3 Channel 5/ ViaCom

Who is Jodie? A single mother and salon-owner who witnesses a murder.

Where have I seen Nina Toussaint-White before? She's best known for her role as DS Louise Rayburn in Bodyguard, but she has also starred in the recent The Sister (as Jacki), The Feed, GameFace, Uncle, Emmerdale, and Switch, among other projects.

Sion Daniel Young plays PC Ivan Barkas

Sion Daniel Young plays Ivan in Witness No 3 Channel 5

Who is PC Ivan Barkas? The police officer assigned to protect Jodie.

Where have I seen Sion Daniel Young before? He's known for Keeping Faith (as Gareth), Deceit, Doc Martin, Hinterland, Private Peaceful, Casualty, and The Left Behind.

Clare Dunne plays Detective Whelan

Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie and Clare Dunne as Whelan in Witness No. 3 ViaCom

Who is Detective Whelan? An officer investigating the central murder that Jodie witnessed.

Where have I seen Clare Dunne before? The actress has starred in Kin, The Last Duel, Herself, and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Cole Martin plays Kyle

Cole Martin as Kyle in Witness No 3 Channel 5

Who is Kyle? Jodie's son.

Where have I seen Cole Martin before? The young newcomer has previously starred in Small Axe (as a school pupil), and the upcoming My Name Is Leon.

Ruaridh Mollica plays Po

Ruaridh Mollica as Po in Witness No 3 Channel 5

Who is Po? A gang member who attempts to intimidate Jodie following the murder.

Where have I seen Ruaridh Mollica before? He's appeared in the likes of Tell It To The Bees, and Case Histories.

Sue Johnston plays Cathy

Who is Cathy? Jodie's mother.

Where have I seen Sue Johnston before? She's perhaps best known for playing Barbara Royle in The Role Family, but she's also starred in the likes of Downton Abbey, Waking the Dead, Time, Help, The Cockfields, Hold the Sunset, Kiri, The Good Karma Hospital, and more.

