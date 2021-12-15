Vicky McClure’s Trigger Point character was written for Line of Duty star, says creator

The creator of ITV drama Trigger Point has revealed he always had Line of Duty star Vicky McClure in mind while writing the lead role, bomb disposal operative Lana Washington.

Speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com, creator Daniel Brierley said that he was “delighted” to learn that McClure and Adrian Lester had been cast in the main roles in Trigger Point.

“I was delighted,” said Brierly. “I mean, honestly, it sounds like such such a cliché, but I’d actually written it with with Vicky in mind. Because I think [from] the roles she’s done in the past, she has that perfect blend of courage and determination and vulnerability – that was Lana for me, and obviously Adrian’s a national treasure, so when you get them involved, it’s perfect.”

Lead character Lana Washington is an ex-military bomb disposal operative (known as an ‘Expo’) who works alongside colleague Joel Nutkins (played by Hustle star Adrian Lester), who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

However, “death is always just a heartbeat away” for the two Expo officers, a reality hammered home when a terrorist campaign threatens the safety of Londoners over one fateful summer, according to the official series synopsis.

McClure and Lester are joined by the likes of Mark Stanley (who played Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, and Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves.

Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television is on production duties while writer Daniel Brierley penned the scripts.

Trigger Point will air on ITV in 2022. See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

