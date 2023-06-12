Penned by A Very British Scandal writer Sarah Phelps, the four-part series explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar (Spall) and Ann Moore-Martin (Reid) in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire in 2015 and has been made in full cooperation with the victim's families.

The BBC has unveiled a series of first-look images showing Timothy Spall and Anne Reid in character for the upcoming true crime drama The Sixth Commandment.

Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer BBC

The cast for the series also includes Éanna Hardwicke as convicted murderer Ben Field, Annabel Scholey as Ann’s niece Ann-Marie Blake, Sheila Hancock as Liz Zettl, and Ben Bailey Smith as Simon Blake – with each of them also featuring in the new set of images.

According to the show's official synopsis, The Sixth Commandment "tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory".

Sheila Hancock as Liz Zettl in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer BBC

Meanwhile, the drama will also focus on how "suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin, Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations".

Read more:

The description continues: "The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial, while poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness as Field closed in on them."

More like this

Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer BBC

When the series was first announced in June 2022, Phelps said: "I wouldn’t have been able to write this without the help, support and insights of Peter and Ann’s families.

"I’m so appreciative of the trust they placed in me to tell the stories of their loved ones. I’m thrilled that we have such an astonishing cast and phenomenal team of creatives, led by our director Saul Dibb, to bring my scripts to life."

Meanwhile, Spall said that he knew "this was an essential story to tell" as soon as he read Phelps' "brilliant" scripts.

Annabel Scholey and Anne Reid as Ann-Marie Blake and Ann Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer BBC One

"I am honoured to be playing the remarkable Peter Farquhar and hope I do him justice, which is the very least he deserves.”

A documentary about the case, Catching a Killer: A Diary from the Grave, previously aired on Channel 4 in January 2020 and will be repeated on Tuesday 13th June 2023 at 10pm.

Ben Bailey Smith as Simon Blake in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer BBC

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Sixth Commandment will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.