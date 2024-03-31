This Town soundtrack: All songs in the BBC drama
The soundtrack features songs from artists including Bob Marley, Ray Charles and UB40.
New BBC drama This Town comes from creator Steven Knight, and like his previous series Peaky Blinders, it features an incredible, ear worm-filled soundtrack.
It makes sense - music plays a huge role in the series, which takes place during the ska and two-tone era in 1980s Birmingham and the Midlands.
The series follows Dante, a young man and aspiring poet who decides to form a band and set his words to music, meaning the show also features some original songs.
Read on for a full list of the songs featured in This Town, and everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
This Town episode 1 songs
- Jamaica Ska by Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
- You Can Get It If You Really Want by Desmond Dekker
- Food For Thought by UB40
- Broadway Jungle by Toots & The Maytals
- Fly Me to the Moon by Tom Jones
- Don't Stay Away by Phyllis Dillon
- Take This Longing by Leonard Cohen
- The Tide Is High by Blondie
- I Think It's Going to Rain Today by UB40
This Town episode 2 songs
- Pressure Drop by Toots & The Maytals
- Chase the Devil/Croaking Lizard (feat Prince Jazzbo) by Max Romeo & The Upsetters
- Many Rivers to Cross by Jimmy Cliff
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland (performed by Michelle Dockery)
- Enjoy Yourself by Prince Buster
- Son of a Preacher Man by The Gaylettes
- I Can See Clearly Now by Ray Charles
This Town episode 3 songs
- Are 'Friends' Electric? by Tubeway Army & Gary Numan
- Fu Manchu by Desmond Dekker & The Aces
- The House of the Rising Sun by The Animals
- A Message to You Rudy (feat Rico Rodriguez) by The Specials
- Clampdown by The Clash
- Love of the Common People by Nicky Thomas
- Cissy Strut by The Meters
This Town episode 4 songs
- The Foggy Dew by Odetta
- When You're in Love with a Beautiful Woman by Dr Hook
- On My Radio by The Selecter
- Israelites by Desmond Dekker
- Sun Is Shining by Bob Marley
- Hong Kong Garden by Siouxsie and the Banshees
- Danny Boy by Jackie Wilson
- Since You've Been Gone by Rainbow
This Town episode 5 songs
- To be added
This Town episode 6 songs
- To be added
Who composed the soundtrack for This Town?
As well as featuring a host of well-known popular songs from the '80s and before, This Town also features a number of covers and original songs composed for the series.
Six major artists provided covers for the show, each of whom feature over the credits of the episodes. These artists are: Celeste, Gregory Porter, Olivia Dean, Ray Laurél, Sekou and Self Esteem.
Meanwhile, the original songs for the series have been written by Dan Carey and Kae Tempest, and the show has been co-produced with Mercury Studios (part of the Universal Music Group), which has, according to the BBC, "helped create the musical backdrop for Knight’s incredible story".
Carey is a producer who has worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, Sia and Franz Ferdinand, while Tempest is a poet, recording artist, novelist and playwright.
This Town is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode airs on BBC One at 9pm.
