The series follows Dante, a young man and aspiring poet who decides to form a band and set his words to music, meaning the show also features some original songs.

Read on for a full list of the songs featured in This Town, and everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

This Town soundtrack: All songs in the BBC drama

This Town episode 1 songs

Jamaica Ska by Byron Lee & The Dragonaires

You Can Get It If You Really Want by Desmond Dekker

Food For Thought by UB40

Broadway Jungle by Toots & The Maytals

Fly Me to the Moon by Tom Jones

Don't Stay Away by Phyllis Dillon

Take This Longing by Leonard Cohen

The Tide Is High by Blondie

I Think It's Going to Rain Today by UB40

Levi Brown as Dante Williams and Eve Austin as Jeannie Keefe in This Town. Banijay Rights/Kudos/Robert Viglasky

This Town episode 2 songs

Pressure Drop by Toots & The Maytals

Chase the Devil/Croaking Lizard (feat Prince Jazzbo) by Max Romeo & The Upsetters

Many Rivers to Cross by Jimmy Cliff

Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland (performed by Michelle Dockery)

Enjoy Yourself by Prince Buster

Son of a Preacher Man by The Gaylettes

I Can See Clearly Now by Ray Charles

This Town episode 3 songs

Are 'Friends' Electric? by Tubeway Army & Gary Numan

Fu Manchu by Desmond Dekker & The Aces

The House of the Rising Sun by The Animals

A Message to You Rudy (feat Rico Rodriguez) by The Specials

Clampdown by The Clash

Love of the Common People by Nicky Thomas

Cissy Strut by The Meters

This Town episode 4 songs

The Foggy Dew by Odetta

When You're in Love with a Beautiful Woman by Dr Hook

On My Radio by The Selecter

Israelites by Desmond Dekker

Sun Is Shining by Bob Marley

Hong Kong Garden by Siouxsie and the Banshees

Danny Boy by Jackie Wilson

Since You've Been Gone by Rainbow

This Town episode 5 songs

To be added

This Town episode 6 songs

To be added

Who composed the soundtrack for This Town?

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

As well as featuring a host of well-known popular songs from the '80s and before, This Town also features a number of covers and original songs composed for the series.

Six major artists provided covers for the show, each of whom feature over the credits of the episodes. These artists are: Celeste, Gregory Porter, Olivia Dean, Ray Laurél, Sekou and Self Esteem.

Meanwhile, the original songs for the series have been written by Dan Carey and Kae Tempest, and the show has been co-produced with Mercury Studios (part of the Universal Music Group), which has, according to the BBC, "helped create the musical backdrop for Knight’s incredible story".

Carey is a producer who has worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, Sia and Franz Ferdinand, while Tempest is a poet, recording artist, novelist and playwright.

This Town is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode airs on BBC One at 9pm.

