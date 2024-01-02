The 2.2 million viewership means the episode was comfortably beaten by the first instalment of ITV's Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which was watched by 3.6 million.

These are only overnight figures and do not account for those watching each of the show's on catch-up. Both The Tourist season 2 and Mr Bates vs the Post Office are available to stream in full now, on BBC iPlayer and ITVX respectively.

Toby Jones plays Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. ITV Studios

The Tourist was originally thought to have ended after its first season came to its conclusion, with writers Harry and Jack Williams revealing they didn't intend on making a second, but explaining why they changed their minds.

Jack said: "No, we didn't plan it. Not in the sense that we said it wouldn't happen, but we always kind of want to tell the best stories and in season 1 we just thought, 'Let's leave nothing behind. Let's not try and leave it open ended deliberately'.

"But there were definitely times [when] watching the first season we did think, 'Well, you know, Jamie's character Elliot has a whole history behind him', we knew we weren't going to find out all of it, so we knew there was going to be a little gap somewhere that we could explore.

"And it was a lot of fun, and working with actors like Danielle and Jamie is just amazing. So we kind of thought that it felt like once we had the right idea, it felt the right thing to do."

Lead actor Jamie Dornan revealed that he was also unsure about a return, but that the show's location switch, from Australia to his native Ireland, played a large part in his decision to come back as Elliot Stanley.

