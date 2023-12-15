The drama depicts the physical decline of Margaret after a series of strokes but she continues to be supported by her sister. In contrast, the series intercuts these events with those from VE Day when the sisters had a night 'on the town' and visited the Ritz in London.

On the poignancy of the episode, Staunton told RadioTimes.com: "Well, you know, when Peter [Morgan, writer and show creator] does the relationships, it's always so powerful, isn't it?"

Viola Prettejohn as Princess Elizabeth, Beau Gadsdon as Princess Margaret, Joe Edgar as Young Porchey and Hamish Riddle and Young Peter Townsend in The Crown

She continued: "When you're establishing those sisters in season one, and then completing their journey now, it's so rewarding to do those scenes, because, you know, we are obviously hanging so much stuff on real events and protocol and the institution, but then when you get the human dilemmas that are happening, and particularly with those two women, because they were sisters before she was Queen, and they were both princesses before she was Queen. And so to have this episode as being two sisters, I think it was really, it was so moving. And, and I mean, Peter Morgan is sort of always at his best, but I think when he we get a chance to have that sort of writing, it's, it's, it's so satisfying to do."

The actress also noted that working with her close friend Lesley Manville added to the experience for her.

“And of course, with Lesley and I have known each other a long time," noted Staunton, "to be able to do those scenes, it was an absolute joy.”

