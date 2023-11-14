After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, those questions were asked again, this time framed in terms of poor taste, considering the nation had lost a monarch whose life was central to the drama.

Now they are set to be raised once more, as the final season begins with the story of Princess Diana’s fateful final weeks in the late '90s.

Bearing that in mind, we wondered how someone who grew to know the late princess better than most – despite never having met her – thought of the depiction of Diana on screen in The Crown’s final series.

Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story was a sensation when it was published in 1992. Written with his subject’s close cooperation – she would answer his questions through a go-between – the book blew the lid off the secrecy surrounding an unhappy marriage.

In his feature in this issue, Morton recalls how Diana shared her story with him and how she even gave him a cache of private photographs – and a memorable cover shot.

He says the Diana he sees on screen is delivered by Elizabeth Debicki with uncanny empathy: "Hers was a tangled life, often buffeted by forces outside her sway. A woman searching for herself when everyone wanted a piece of her."

A quarter of a century on, our fascination with the woman who would never be queen lives on.

