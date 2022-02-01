RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a sneak-peek clip from tomorrow night's episode, in which Jenna starts digging into what happened on the night she has no memory of.

The second episode of The Teacher aired on Channel 5 tonight, with Sheridan Smith starring as Jenna – a teacher accused of having sex with a student – and if you can't wait until tomorrow to find out what happens next in Jenna's story, then you're in luck.

Meeting her colleague Jack (Kelvin Fletcher) in a diner, Jenna asks him for help in investigating evidence from the night.

"What if I didn't do it with Kyle? I've been watching CCTV footage from Lazarus. There's this bit in it where Kyle follows me to the toilet before I led him away, OK? Why would he do that?" she says.

"And then the instant messages and the naked pictures – they were sent from a remote account not registered to me. The police, they couldn't track that account."

When Jack adds: "Anyone can cover their tracks with a VPN," Jenna replies: "So someone is trying to set me up!"

"Has Kyle done all of this to set me up? It can't be a coincidence, there's too much. It just doesn't make any sense to me, Jack," she adds, before asking him to trace who sent the emails about her.

The four-parter features an impressive cast, including Ackley Bridge's Samuel Bottomley, Small Axe's Cecilia Noble, My Mad Fat Diary's Sharon Rooney and Waterloo Road's Ian Puleston-Davies.

The Teacher continues tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm with all four episodes being stripped across the week.