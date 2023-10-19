"Clearly he must have missed someone," Jack says at the beginning of the clip. "Nero didn't stab himself."

After Kate reminds him that everyone else was at a party, he asks: "What about Elmore Patterson?"

Kate admits that she saw him "a while ago", and then adds another thing that she's seen which might be crucial: Nero and someone called Lizzy having an argument in the square.

Pressed on whether she has any idea as to what might have been the source of their spat, she says: "No, couldn't get close enough. There's definitely some history there, though."

Jack then seems to have some kind of eureka moment after finding a box of matches on the ground, which appears to have belonged to the murder victim.

"They do say smoking can kill you," he says, before Kate adds, "So somebody stabbed him and then pushed him over the edge. I mean, that's quite an effort, right?"

"The question is, who wanted Nero De Wolf dead?" asks Jack.

To have that question answered, you'll have to wait to watch the episode tomorrow night, but for now you can check out the clip below.

A full synopsis for the episode reads: "When a crime writer joins the luxury ship as a star passenger, it isn't long before death gets on board, as well.

"In Lisbon, the author's husband dies in circumstances eerily similar to events in her own book.

"With superfans and bitter rivals in the mix, it's up to singer Jack and first officer Kate to unravel the murderer's identity before the body count rises still."

The Good Ship Murder premieres tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

