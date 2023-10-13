And speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the debut episode, Tyldesley and Ward said that the sunny shooting locations could well convince some big names to sign up.

"I've already got a lot of my friends who are like, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe you went filming in Malta on a cruise ship! Is there a second series? I need to get on to my agent!'" said Tyldesley.

"Like, a lot of actors all want to do Death in Paradise because of the location. And I've already got people asking me if we’re going again."

And asked who her dream co-stars might be, she added: "It would be sacrilegious to not give Jane McDonald some kind of cameo – [even] walking past in the background, she's got to get in there at some point."

Ward then revealed that he had actually previously sung with McDonald on a Channel 5 Christmas special, with the pair performing a rendition of Baby, It’s Cold Outside before he sang A Different Corner by George Michael.

"And it was great," he said. "I’ve already got a lovely rapport with her. So, I mean, she has to come onto the ship and do something. There's no two ways about it."

Meanwhile, Ward had another idea for someone who could hop on board for a guest role in the future: Doctor Who star David Tennant.

"[It would be] an absolute dream to even be in a scene with someone like David Tennant," he said. "He can steal the scene a thousand times over, I’d just be grateful."

The Good Ship Murder premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 13th October 2023.

