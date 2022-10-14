Inspired by the factual book from author Ben Mcintyre, the show will offer a dramatised account of how the SAS was first established in Cairo during the darkest days of World War Two.

The BBC has confirmed a premiere date for action-packed drama SAS Rogue Heroes , the star-studded new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Sex Education star Connor Swindells leads the cast as "eccentric" army officer David Stirling, who is first to envision an unconventional squad of commandos causing mayhem behind enemy lines.

However, he'll have to fight for authorisation to bring this bold idea into reality, before scouring the armed forces for ideal candidates to join this daring new unit.

The SAS Rogue Heroes cast also includes Jack O'Connell (Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Dominic West (The Crown) and Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde).

The series will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 30th October, with all episodes becoming available to watch on BBC iPlayer later that evening for those who just can't wait to see what happens next.

Late last month, the BBC unveiled the first full SAS Rogue Heroes trailer, which you can watch below for a taste of what the show has in store.

In addition to writer and executive producer Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes also has Tom Shankland and Stephen Smallwood behind the camera as director and producer respectively, who previously collaborated on true crime drama The Serpent.

SAS Rogue Heroes begins at 9pm on Sunday 30th October on BBC One, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer.

