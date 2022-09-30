SAS Rogue Heroes releases epic trailer and new images

The real-life historical drama, which is coming soon to BBC One, sees David Stirling (Swindells) join forces with Paddy Mayne (Skins star Jack O'Connell) and Jock Lewes ( Game of Thrones 's Alfie Allen) to form the first ever SAS team in the darkest days of World War Two.

Sex Education's Connor Swindells recruits soldiers for a mission that turns out to be quite literally explosive in the first trailer for SAS Rogue Heroes .

From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the six-parter takes place in 1941 Cairo, following Stirling – an officer convinced that traditional commando units don't work – as he creates "a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare".

The minute-long trailer teases the Sex Education star in his role alongside O'Connell and Allen, as well as The Crown's Dominic West, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, and Kingsman's Sofia Boutella as Eve.

"I am a long shot but at least I am a shot," David Stirling says in the trailer before Jock Lewes – seen building explosives – adds: "We will destroy more enemy airplanes on the ground than the RAF will destroy in the air."

"Who dares wins," Stirlings says. "And we will continue to dare."

Dominic West in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

The extensive cast also includes The Suspect's Bobby Schofield, White Gold's Theo Barklem-Biggs, Dunkirk's Tom Glynn-Carney, A Discovery of Witches' Jacob Ifan and Rev's Miles Jupp.

Last year, the BBC shared a first look at the upcoming series, which wrapped filming in the UK and Morocco in October 2021, revealing that Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Trick), Virgile Bramly (Luther), Ralph Davis (Small Axe) and Ian Davies (Game of Thrones) were also joining the cast.

SAS Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.

