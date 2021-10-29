BBC reveals first-look at Peaky Blinders creator’s SAS: Rogue Heroes as Jason Watkins joins cast

The BBC has released its first look at upcoming World War Two drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes, a six-parter from the pen of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Advertisement

The series, which has officially wrapped filming in both the UK and in Morocco, is described as a dramatised account of “how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two”.

The show begins in Cairo, 1941, when eccentric young officer David Stirling (played by Sex Education star Connor Swindells) devises a rebellious plan to gather the “toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Alongside Swindells, the cast includes Jack O’Connell, Dominic West (who’ll play Prince Charles in the upcoming The Crown season five), Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), and Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk).

Further cast announcements include Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Trick), Virgile Bramly (Luther), Ralph Davis (Small Axe), and Ian Davies (Game of Thrones), among others.

Steven Knight, SAS: Rogue Heroes writer and executive producer, said: “It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two. This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers.”

Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos, said: “With filming now complete, we’re incredibly excited to give the world a first look at our Rogue Heroes. A huge thank you to the series’ peerless cast and crew for bringing Steven Knight’s ambitious, extraordinary scripts to life with such skill and style.”

Directed by Tom Shankland, SAS: Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.