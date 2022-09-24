At the annual TUDUM event for the streaming service, Netflix revealed that The Crown season 5 will be released on the platform on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for The Crown season 5.

The series is expected to consist of 10 episodes as with previous seasons and will tackle historical events surrounding the British Royal Family throughout the 1990s.

The penultimate season will be the first run of the show to be released following the death of its subject Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 and the subsequent ascension of her son to the throne as King Charles III.

The new episodes will see a new cast take over from the previous two seasons with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman as The Queen.

Jonathan Pryce will portray the Queen's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, while Lesley Manville will play her late sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

Elsewhere, Jonny Lee Miller has been cast in the role of Prime Minister John Major as the series continues to portray the Queen's relationships with her political leaders.

Meanwhile, Dominic West takes over the role of Charles, Prince of Wales from Josh O'Connor, as Elizabeth Debicki will play the late icon Diana, Princess of Wales and follows in the footsteps of Emma Corrin.

West's own son Senan West has also been cast as a young Prince William of Wales for the season.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown season 5 Netflix

The fifth season will also star Andrew Havill as the Queen's private secretary and Diana's brother-in-law Robert Fellowes, Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, the future Queen Consort of King Charles III.

Other roles include Claudia Harrison as Anne, Princess Royal, James Murray as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sam Woolf as Prince Edward.

Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel will also debut as the future PM Tony Blair and Gentleman Jack star Lydia Leonard will portray his wife, Cherie Blair.

Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales in The Crown season 5 Netflix

Guest stars will include Solaris star Natascha McElhone as Charles' second cousin Penelope Knatchbull, Lady Romsey, while former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton will appear as Group Captain Peter Townsend, Princess Margaret's first love in the show.

The series is expected to tackle the further breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage, Diana's controversial Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, the fire at Windsor Castle, and the breakdown of the marriages of both Anne and Andrew.

The Crown will conclude with its sixth season on Netflix.

