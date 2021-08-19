The Crown casts Natasha McElhone as Prince Philip’s close friend Penny Knatchbull

Just a few days after confirming that Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth series, The Crown has revealed another new cast member.

The Mirror reports that Californication and Designated Survivor star Natasha McElhone is set to take on the role of Penny Knatchbull, a close friend of Prince Phillip.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix for confirmation.

Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma is the wife of Norton Knatchbull, the cousin once removed of the late Prince Phillip – and she was one of only 30 mourners in attendance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral earlier this year.

McElhone joins an already star-studded list of actors for the fifth series, with an all-new cast set to star in the major roles.

Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman in the main role as Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville will star as Prince Phillip and Princess Margaret – previously played by Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter respectively.

Meanwhile other confirmed new cast members include Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

And there are still some cast members yet to be announced – with no name currently attached to the role of Tony Blair, who is expected to be heavily involved in the series.